LANCASTER
Republican women to meet
The Antelope Valley Republican Women will meet at noon, today, at the Antelope Valley Country Club.
Marie Cruz, president of the Los Angeles Republican Women Federation, will be guest speaker. Lunch is $20. For reservations, call 661-274-8533.
Caregivers can get support
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays, at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St.
For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
Clean up with Declutter Buddies
The Declutter Buddies, who meet on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, gather at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday.
The group will discuss decluttering lives in all areas including things, money, relationships and emotions.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
PALMDALE
Coffee 4 Vets
The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition conducts a Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Wednesdays, at Scrambles, 835 East Ave. Q-9.
For details, call Phil Roberts at 661-802-8300.
TEHACHAPI
Square dancing lessons planned
Learn to square dance during a 13-week course on Wednesdays conducted by the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers.
Lesson are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at 500 East F St. Attire is casual; the first class is free.
Email jsbergee@aol.com for details.
QUARTZ HILL
Contestants for pageant sought
Contestants are being sought for the Quartz Hill Community Queens Scholarship Pageant.
For details, contact Ginny Beaver at 609-3334.
