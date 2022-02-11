PALMDALE
Valentines Dance set at Marie Kerr
The city will host a “Mommy and Me Valentines Dance” for ages five through 12 from 1 to 4 p.m., today, at the Marie Kerr Park Recreation Center, 2723-A West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P).
Admission is free, but registration is required. Register at http://apm.activecommunities.com/palmdale/Activity_Search/8687.
For details, call 661-267-5611.
LANCASTER
Republican women to meet
The Antelope Valley Republican Women will meet at noon, Tuesday, at the Antelope Valley Country Club.
Marie Cruz, president of Los Angeles Republican Women Federation, will be guest speaker. Lunch is $20.00.
For reservations, call 661-274-8533.
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Retired teachers to award grants
The Antelope Valley Retired Teachers Association will be awarding two $300 grants to teachers working in each educational level: elementary, middle and high school.
The application deadline is Feb. 12. Applications can be obtained through a school administrator.
