LANCASTER
Brain fitness webinars on tap
Prestige Senior Living Lancaster will conduct a free, live webinar series on an innovative brain fitness program at 11 a.m., on Thursdays, in February.
The webinars will be hosted by Elicia Stewart, a Prestige Care wellness coach.
Visit www.PrestigeCanHelp.com for details.
Group helps deal with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays, in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Retired teachers to award grants
The Antelope Valley Retired Teachers Association will be awarding two $300 grants to teachers working in each educational level: elementary, middle and high school.
The application deadline is Saturday. Applications can be obtained through a school administrator.
PALMDALE
Pageant looks for contestants
The Palmdale Queens Pageant is seeking contestants.
The age groups are Little Miss (six to eight years old by May 1), Young Miss (nine years old by May 1 to 11 years old by Sept. 1), Junior Miss (11 to 14 years old by Aug. 1) and Miss (16 to 19 years old by May 1.
The deadline to apply is Feb. 27
For details, email PalmdalePageant@yahoo.com or call Sarah Lewelling at 661-317-1139.
Valentines Dance set at Marie Kerr
The city will host at “Mommy & Me Valentines Dance” for ages five through 12 from 1 to 4 p.m., Friday, at the Marie Kerr Park Recreation Center, 2723-A West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P).
Admission is free, but registration is required. Register at http://apm.activecommunities.com/palmdale/Activity_Search/8687. Space is limited so early registration is suggested.
For details, call 661-267-5611.
(0) comments
