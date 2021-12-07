LANCASTER
Caregivers can get support
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays, at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St. For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
Tea and Boutique
The Lancaster Rainbow Girls will host a Polar Express themed Tea and Boutique, on Saturday, at Palmdale Masonic Lodge, 2231 East. Ave. Q.
Doors to the boutique open at noon, and tea begins at 1 p.m. Ticket purchase not necessary to shop the boutique. Tea tickets are $5, and include tea treats, as well as heartier fare, for lunch.
Tickets may be purchased at the door, from any Rainbow girl, or by calling Lucetta Kapper at 948-2476.
Health center needs volunteers
The High Desert Regional Health Center, 335 East Ave. I, seeks volunteers for the gift shop. For details, call 661-471-4138.
Nonprofit wants to help
Bags4kids a nonprofit that helps foster children with basic necessities, is in need of hygiene items, socks, backpacks, school supplies, toys, books and all things for babies. Donations can be dropped off at Bohn’s Printing, 656 West Lancaster Blvd., or Al’s Sew-n-Vac 904 West Lancaster Blvd. For details, call 760-373-7632.
PALMDALE
Group meets twice per month
The Association of Sister Cities of Palmdale meets at 6 p.m., every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway. For details, contact Palmdalesistercity@gmail.com or contact Sylvia at 661-400-5226.
