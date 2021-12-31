LANCASTER
Toastmasters meet virtually
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather via Zoom from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details or for the Zoom link, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Iris & Daylily Society meeting
The Hi Desert Iris & Daylily Society, which promotes growing iris, daylilies and drought tolerant plants suitable for the desert environment, meets from 1 to 3 p.m., on the third Saturday of each month, in members’ gardens at Stallion Meadows Clubhouse, 33105 Santiago Road.
For details and for meeting details, email mwkiger@msn.com or call 661-305-8585.
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
LEONA VALLEY
Membership open for Sertoma
Leona Valley Sertoma is seeking new members. Its meets for breakfast at 8 a.m., on the first and third Saturdays of the month, at Jack’s Place, 40352 90th St. West.
Call 818-359-4751, email 1grannyjanny@att.net or go to www.leonavalleysertoma.org for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.