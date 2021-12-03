LANCASTER
Webinar for caregivers set
Prestige Senior Living Lancaster is hosting a free webinar for caregivers who find themselves struggling to balance meeting the needs of their growing children and their aging parents at 11 a.m., Dec. 15.
The webinar will be hosted by Christy Yates, the author of the book “Building a Legacy of Love: Thriving in the Sandwich Generation.” Yates will touch on the various hurdles that are common in caring for an aging loved one, while offering strategies to overcome the difficulties experienced by the Sandwich Generation.
Visit www.PrestigeCanHelp.com to RSVP for the webinar or for additional resources for caregivers.
For details, call Senior Prestige Living at 661-949-2177.
Toastmasters meet virtually
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather via Zoom from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details or for the Zoom link, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
LEONA VALLEY
Sertoma seeks members
Leona Valley Sertoma is seeking new members. Its breakfast meetings take place at 8 a.m., on the first and third Saturdays of the month, at Jack’s Place, 40352 90th St. West.
Call 818-359-4751, email 1grannyjanny@att.net or go to www.leonavalleysertoma.org for details.
