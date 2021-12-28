LANCASTER
Red Cross needs blood donations
The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive to help local hospitals get the blood supply they need.
Donations will be collected from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., today, at City of Hope, 44151 15th St. West. Those who wish to donate should visit www.redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Ukulele club meets Tuesday
The High Desert Ukulele Club meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m., on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, at Greenhouse Café, 1169 Commerce Center Drive. Participants are urged to bring their own ukuleles. For details or to join, call Mike Lemos at 661-435-9150.
Caregivers can get support
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays, at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St. The support group provides the opportunity for caregivers, family and friends to share feelings and concerns, and support each other in coping with the effects of chronic and progressive illnesses. For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
Retired teachers to award grants
The Antelope Valley Retired Teachers Association will be awarding two $300 grants to teachers working in each educational level: elementary, middle and high school. The application deadline is Feb. 12. Applications can be obtained through a school administrator.
Health center seeks volunteers
The High Desert Regional Health Center, 335 East Ave. I, seeks volunteers for the gift shop. For details, call 661-471-4138.
PALMDALE
Coffee 4 Vets at Scrambles
The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition conducts a Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Wednesdays, at Scrambles, 835 East Ave. Q-9.
For details, call Phil Roberts at 661-802-8300.
