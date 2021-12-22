PALMDALE

Sister city group meets

The Association of Sister Cities of Palmdale meets at 6 p.m., every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.

For details, contact Palmdalesistercity@gmail.com or contact Sylvia at 661-400-5226.

Coffee 4 Vets at Scrambles

The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition conducts a Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Wednesdays, at Scrambles, 835 East Ave. Q-9.

For details, call Phil Roberts at 661-802-8300.

 

LANCASTER

Group helps deal with emotions

Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays, in Lancaster.

For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.

Retired teachers to award grants

The Antelope Valley Retired Teachers Association will be awarding two $300 grants to teachers working in each educational level: elementary, middle and high school.

The application deadline is Feb. 12. Applications can be obtained through a school administrator.

Health center needs volunteers

The High Desert Regional Health Center, 335 East Ave. I, seeks volunteers for the gift shop.

For details, call 661-471-4138.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.