PALMDALE
Coffee 4 Vets at Scrambles
The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition conducts a Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., today, at Scrambles, 835 East Ave. Q-9. For details, call Phil Roberts at 661-802-8300.
Vets 4 Veterans meet monthly
Vets 4 Veterans will meet at 5:30 p.m., today, at the organization’s office, 1609 East Palmdale Blvd. The group meets on the first Wednesday of the month.
Troupe seeks new dancers
The Boogie Woogie Mamas, a senior women’s dance group, is still active and looking for mature women who want to learn to dance. Experience is not necessary. Classes are available for all levels. For details, call Sue Gardner at 661-400-2748.
LANCASTER
Declutter Buddies
The Declutter Buddies, who meet on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, gather at 12:30 p.m., today. The group will discuss decluttering lives in all areas including things, money, relationships and emotions. For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Group helps deal with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays, in Lancaster. For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Health center needs volunteers
The High Desert Regional Health Center, 335 East Ave. I, seeks volunteers for the gift shop.
For details, call 661-471-4138.
