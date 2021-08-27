PALMDALE
Rainbow Girls plan ice cream social, fun night
Lancaster Assembly No. 17, International Order of the Rainbow for Girls will hold an ice cream social and fun night at 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Palmdale Masonic Lodge, 2231 East Ave. Q.
The event is for all girls ages eight to 20 and their parents. The event will be indoors; participants are asked to wear their masks.
For details, call Lucetta Kappers at 661-948-2476.
LANCASTER
Toastmasters group conducts virtual meets
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather via Zoom from 7 to 8 a.m. Fridays.
For details or for the Zoom link, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
