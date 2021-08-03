LEONA VALLEY
Sertoma seeks new members
Leona Valley Sertoma is seeking new members. Its breakfast meetings take place at 8 a.m. on either the first or third Saturday of the month at Jack’s Place, 40352 90th St. West.
For details, call Jan at 661-270-9268 or email 1grannyjanny@att.net.
PALMDALE
Coffee 4 Vets offered at Scrambles
The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition conducts a Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Scrambles, 835 East Ave. Q-9.
For details, call Phil Roberts at 661-802-8300.
Vets 4 Veterans meet monthly
Vets 4 Veterans conducts its monthly meetings at 5:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at the organization’s office, 1609 East Palmdale Blvd.
Among the monthly activities are discussing future activities, such as grocery deliveries to 50 veterans every month and a future Vets 4 Veterans Training Program.
The organization also is planning its annual golf tournament in October and will establish a committee for the Vets 4 Veterans Evening of Community Support Dinner in January.
LANCASTER
Ukulele club hosts Tuesday meetings
The High Desert Ukulele Club meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at Greenhouse Café, 1169 Commerce Center Drive.
Participants are urged to bring their own ukuleles.
For details or to join, call Mike Lemos at 661-435-9150.
Caregivers can get support
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Antelope Valley Community Clinic Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St.
The support group provides the opportunity for caregivers, family and friends to share feelings and concerns, and support each other in coping with the effects of chronic and progressive illnesses.
For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 3100.
