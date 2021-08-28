LANCASTER
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Seniors’ fitness topic of webinar
Prestige Senior Living, 43454 30th St. West, will conduct a free webinar at 2 p.m. Tuesday on the importance of physical fitness for seniors and why it’s never too late to start living your healthiest life.
Adrian Cagigas, a licensed athletic trainer and senior fitness expert, will speak about the importance of exercise and physical activity for seniors. Cagigas plans to explain the benefits of regular exercise for seniors.
Visit www.MomAndDadDeserveTheBest.com to RSVP for the webinar.
Bridge club offers lessons
The Joshua Tree Bridge Club, 2747 West Ave. L, offers free beginning bridge lessons from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays.
Participants must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and wear masks.
Contact Beth Morrin at 661-285-1779 or morrin@sbcglobal.net for details.
Nonprofit aids foster youth, needs supplies
Bags4kids a nonprofit that helps foster children with basic necessities, is in need of hygiene items, socks, backpacks, school supplies, toys, books and all things for babies.
Donations can be dropped off at Bohn’s Printing, 656 West Lancaster Blvd., or Al’s Sew-n-Vac 904 West Lancaster Blvd.
For details, call 760-373-7632.
