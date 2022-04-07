LANCASTER
Gem & Mineral Club hosts show
The Antelope Valley Gem & Mineral Club will be hosting the California Federation of Mineralogical Societies Annual Show, May 6 to 8, at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2550 West Ave. H.
Times are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 6 and 7, and 9 a.m. to p.m., May 8.
This show moves around California each year, and clubs in Northern and Southern California take turns hosting it.
Parking and admission are free.
Group helps deal with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist in dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays, in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Toastmasters meet virtually
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather via Zoom from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details or for the Zoom link, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
PALMDALE
Genealogical club event set
The Antelope Valley Genealogical Society hosts a free in-person and online presentation for the community interested in genealogy at 7 p.m., Wednesday.
The topic for the discussion is “The 1950 United States Census.” The speaker is George Mouchet, a past president of the society, a genealogist and a genealogy lecturer.
The event also will take place in-person at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.
Go to https://www.avgenealogy.org/meeting to attend the online event.
Breast milk event planned
The Antelope Valley Medical Center’s Community Resource Center, 44151 15th St. West, will conduct a Mother’s Milk Bank Breastmilk Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 7.
For details, call the center at 661-726-6210.
ROSAMOND
Animal facility needs volunteers
The Animal Education at Windswept Ranch, 11354 115th St. West, is looking for volunteers to help with reopening in April.
Volunteers need to be at least 16 years old (13 with an adult or parent). They will be working with seasoned volunteers and help with animals, cutting carrots and helping with other needed tasks.
Prior experience is not required, just the love of animals and willingness to learn.
For details, contact windsweptranch@gmail.com, leave a message on Windswept Ranch’s Facebook or Instagram pages, or call 661-972-1901.
