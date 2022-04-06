PALMDALE
Vets 4 Veterans meet today
Vets 4 Veterans will meet at 5:30 p.m., today, at the organization’s office, 1609 East Palmdale Blvd. The group meets on the first Wednesday of the month. The organization also is planning its annual golf tournament in October and will establish a committee for the Vets 4 Veterans Evening of Community Support Dinner in January.
Coffee 4 Vets is offered
The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition conducts a Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Wednesdays, at Scrambles, 835 East Ave. Q-9. For details, call Phil Roberts at 661-802-8300.
LANCASTER
Clean up
The Declutter Buddies, who meet on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, gather at 12:30 p.m., today. The group will discuss decluttering lives in all areas including things, money, relationships and emotions. For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Group helps deal with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist in dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays, in Lancaster. For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
New date
The Antelope Valley’s 93rd annual Old Timers barbecue will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 23, at the Van Dam Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2550 West Ave. H. Barbecue will be served from noon to 2 p.m. The cost is $20 for adults and $5 for children; parking is free.
Visit www.oldtimersbbqav.com for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.