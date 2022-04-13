PALMDALE

Genealogical event  is online

The Antelope Valley Genealogical Society hosts a free in-person and online presentation for the community interested in genealogy at 7 p.m., today.

The topic for the discussion is “The 1950 United States Census.” This is the first post-World War II US Census released 72-years after it was conducted. Learn from an expert on how to properly prepare for the census, how to search, and how to use the data.

The event also will take place in-person at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.

Go to https://www.avgenealogy.org/meeting to attend the online event.

Coffee 4 Vets

at Scrambles

The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition conducts a Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Wednesdays, at Scrambles, 835 East Ave. Q-9. For details, call Phil Roberts at 661-802-8300.

 TEHACHAPI

Square dancing lessons planned

Learn to square dance during a 13-week course, on Wednesdays, conducted by the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers. Lesson are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at 500 East F St. Attire is casual; the first class is free. Email jsbergee@aol.com for details.

