LANCASTER
Ukulele club meets Tuesday
The High Desert Ukulele Club meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m., on the second Tuesday of the month, at Greenhouse Café, 1169 Commerce Center Drive. For details or to join, call Mike Lemos at 661-435-9150.
Caregivers can get support
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays ,at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St. For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
Beekeepers plan to meet
Antelope Valley Beekeepers will have their regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m., Wednesday, at Texas Cattle Company, 44206 10th St. West. For details, visit www.avbeekeepers.com or call 661-942-2822.
PALMDALE
Online event
The Antelope Valley Genealogical Society hosts a free in-person and online presentation for the community interested in genealogy at 7 p.m., Wednesday.
The topic for the discussion is “The 1950 United States Census.” This is the first post-World War II US Census released 72-years after it was conducted. Learn from an expert on how to properly prepare for the census, how to search, and how to use the data.
The event also will take place in-person at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.
Go to https://www.avgenealogy.org/meeting to attend the online event.
