LANCASTER — Lancaster’s Planning Commission unanimously approved a tentative tract map for 39 single-family homes on approximately 10 acres of vacant land at the southwest corner of 30th Street East and Nugent Street.
Applicant Royal Investors Group seeks to develop a subdivision of 39 single-family residential lots in the R-7000 zone. Lot sizes are expected to range from 7,000 to 9,999 square feet. Access to the subdivision would be from 30th Street East and all streets within the subdivision would be public, according to a staff report.
The Planning Commission also unanimously adopted a mitigated negative declaration at the Jan. 24 meeting for the proposed development.
Royal Investors Group also got approval for a tentative tract map for 37 single-family residences on approximately nine acres of vacant land at the southeast corner of 25th Street East and Nugent Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.