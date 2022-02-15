PALMDALE — The Planning Commission unanimously gave approval for a concrete plant to be established in a former quarry in the area of Avenue T and State Route 138.
The Commission, on Thursday, approved the Conditional Use Permit and other requirements for Pre-Con Products to redevelop 180 acres of the existing Littlerock Quarry with a precast concrete manufacturing facility.
“I think this is a good reuse of that land,” Commission Chair Stacia Nemeth said.
The facility will consist of four 20,000-square-foot production buildings and a 4,170-square-foot office building, according to the staff report.
The facility will primarily use local aggregate to cast concrete segments for public works projects within Los Angeles County, according to the staff report.
The company currently has a manufacturing facility in Simi Valley, Pre-Con Products President David Zarraonandia said. It has been getting material for their products from the quarry, which is shipped to the Simi Valley plant, with final products sent back to the Antelope Valley.
“We’re excited about being part of Palmdale,” he said.
The project site is at 7010 East Avenue T and stretches along 70th Street East between Avenue T and State Route 138. The concrete facility will shift the entrance from State Route 138 to Avenue T.
By redeveloping the site into a concrete manufacturing facility, the project will change the close-out date, Associate Planner Justin Sauder said.
Close out will now occur when the mining equipment is removed.
The site as been used for sand and gravel aggregate surface mining since 1965 by various companies, most recently by Granite Construction Company. However, mining will end and Granite will vacate the site, according to the staff report.
Pre-Con will continue with some of the activities already permitted at the site, including recycling and crushing asphalt and concrete, storage and stockpiling and maintenance of storm water basins, Sauder said.
The entire project area totals 280 acres, but the concrete manufacturing facility will only be 180 acres, according to the staff report.
A motocross track at the Avenue T end of the quarry area, will remain as is, Sauder said.
