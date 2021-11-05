LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College Foundation would like to make November a month of Giving Tuesdays to raise funds for the Associated Student Organization Hearts & Hands Pantry on campus.
The pantry helps current students in need of food. The students who benefit from these donations are making progress in their academic pursuits and are experiencing homeless and/or hungry.
This is the fourth year the AV College Foundation has collected funds for the pantry.
“Each year the donations have continued to increase,” AV College Foundation Executive Director Dianne Knippel said.
In 2020, the foundation added a community sponsor who matched all donations. This year there are two community sponsors who will match donations.
“We have many students in need.” Knippel said.
Students are required to register for the Hearts & Hands pantry. They can receive daily meals, weekly meals, or grocery cards depending on the student’s need.
A separate program is the Marauder Market. Every two weeks students can receive fruits and vegetables.
Giving Tuesday is an international day of giving back that was created in 2012 to encourage people to do good. This year, Giving Tuesday is Nov. 30.
Visit www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=ZYUDBTRB8QT8L to donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.