LANCASTER — From a stage set diorama to a slide of microscopic balantidium coli to crime scene photos and faux blood spatter patterns, there was something to pique the curiosity of prospective students at Antelope Valley College’s RegFest 2021.
The eight-hour community registration expo brought all of the college’s departments together under one roof at Uhazy Hall, on Monday, to assist anyone who is thinking about going back to college, starting college for the first time or exploring a new career. More than 200 people turned out for the first couple of hours.
Prospective students could get assistance with registration, orientation, counseling and financial aid. They could meet faculty members and learn about our various academic programs. They could also learn about campus clubs.
Student Vershaughna Holloman came to RegFest to register for AV College’s award-winning registered nursing program.
Holloman is a certified nursing assistant and home health aide who is looking to upgrade her skills.
“I’ve been doing nursing for 22 years,” he said. “I’ve been doing Can and HHA and I just want to take it right to RN,”
Community colleges throughout California and nationwide have seen a drop in student enrollment since last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. AV College’s fall semester starts Aug. 16.
“We brought all the services under one roof, showcasing one of the nicest buildings on campus,” Isabelle Saber, vice president of Academic Affairs. “We have faculty in different rooms showcasing their different disciplines. We just want to welcome the community back.”
The college will offer in-person as well as remote learning options for almost all classes. There are synchronous and asynchronous options.
‘We have a lot of online classes for those who are not comfortable, for whatever reason, to come back on campus if they have health issues or are taking care of a family member,” Saber said.
Programs such as nursing, automotive tech and airframe manufacturing remained open for in-person learning with COVID-19 safety protocols throughout the pandemic.
What will open for in-person instruction are STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) labs.
“The faculty felt that the level, the quality of instruction could not be maintained to the same level in an online environment so they chose to be face-to-face,” Saber said.
The college is using a new “HyFlex” format where a small group of students are in the classroom and the remaining students work remotely online. Students choose the mode of learning they most desire when the enroll.
There are also an asynchronous online classes for students who need flexibility in their schedule. AV College hired 10 new tenure-track faculty members and will hire at least four more.
In one lab, prospective students could learn about the agriculture program and look at biology displays.
Microbiology and biology professor Dr. Bassam Salameh showed a sample of balantidium coli, which causes severe diarrhea.
Some Career Technology Education programs allow students to move directly into an industry job after they successfully complete the program.
For example, to earn the Avionics Technology Certificate students take three classes offered each semester — Electronics Math, DC and AC Principles and Acceptability of Electronic Assemblies — and start a career in aerospace.
“In one semester they can take three classes and get a job with Northrop Grumman,” electronics technology professor Rick Motawakel said. “The certificate was built exactly for Northrop Grumman.”
