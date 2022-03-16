LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Community College District will spend up to $85,000 on a consultant agreement to help it develop a marketing strategy for recruiting and retaining students.
AV College has seen its enrollment decline since the start of the pandemic two years ago, a trend matched by other community colleges statewide. Enrollment at California’s 116 community colleges has dropped from 2.1 million students before the pandemic, to 1.8 million through last spring.
The college’s enrollment in fall 2019 was about 14,500 students. This past fall, enrollment was approximately 11,418 students. This is a cumulative figure over the two-year period. The college will return to its pre-pandemic schedule starting this summer and continuing with the fall 2022 schedule. College officials want to encourage students to return.
AV College trustees unanimously approved the agreement with Oceanside-based Graduate Communications at Monday night’s meeting. It’s good through June 30, 2023.
“They are higher ed experts in marketing,” Betsy Sanchez, executive director of Marketing and Public Information said at the meeting.
She said the District needs to “up the ante” on its marketing efforts.
”What do we do locally?” Trustee Michael Rives asked.
Since the pandemic started, the college has aired commercials on Spectrum, Pandora and High Desert Radio along with social media pushes, as well as outreach from the college via the First Year Experience. They are also looking at billboards and bus wraps.
Rives also asked about print media. However, Sanchez said their target audience is digital and they are trying to do more on social media.
Graduate Communications will help the college put together a comprehensive plan that includes reaching out to potential students on digital platforms including social media such a TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.
