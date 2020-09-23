LANCASTER — The regular Coffee with a Captain event streamed on Facebook was a bit different on Monday.
Instead of streaming the event in the morning, like they normally do, Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Capt. Todd Weber and his staff went online in the evening. Coffee with the Captain began streaming at 6 p.m., as a way to give those who can’t tune in during the day, a chance to catch the event after work.
Weber said they try to move the events around and have them in the day and sometimes in the evening, in an effort to reach those with different schedules.
Some of the things Weber and his staff discussed included Hispanic Heritage Month, which began on Sept. 15 and ends on Oct. 15.
He said over 50% of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies are Latino, while approximately 33% of Lancaster Station’s deputies are Latino.
“We’re getting more and more diverse as an agency all the time,” Weber said.
Lancaster Station Public Information Officer Ali Villalobos pointed out that 31% of the station’s professional staff are Hispanic.
They also discussed some of the requirements to become a dispatcher and the volume of calls the station receives and processes each day.
The station has between three and four call takers, with one dispatcher assigned to each shift. Together, they take 300 calls per day on the low end, but have seen as many as 700 a day on a super busy day, in the middle of the summer.
“Our system can take 999 calls,” Villalobos said.
Lt. Cartmill joined the discussion and spoke about conflict resolution. Deputies and the public engage in conflict resolution when there is an issue of a non-criminal nature between the parties.
For example, a community member might complain about a policy issue, legal issue or tactical issue. “The point is to facilitate dialogue between the deputies and the reporting party of a complaint,” Cartmill said. “It’s mutual arbitration between all involved parties.”
He said he’s facilitated numerous conflict resolutions as a lieutenant and the process allows the deputy to explain their thoughts and feelings on how the situation transpired and the other party gets to explain their thoughts and feelings, as well.
Another topic discussed during the event was containment areas and the importance of setting them up.
Deputy Alvarez, who’s been with Lancaster Station for four of his five years as a deputy, explained why a containment area would be set up and what it is.
Containment areas are only set up when a suspect is being sought for a serious crime. For example, deputies seeking a petty crime suspect would not set up such an area.
In addition, containment areas are also set up in deputy-involved shootings and homicides.
The length of time it takes to taken down a containment area depends on how long it takes to process the scene, Weber said.
The area is set up with four points, like a square and the public is restricted from entering or exiting the containment area.
Those who live in the area and are returning home from work could be allowed to return home, but would have to get permission from deputies, first.
Once inside their homes, residents are encouraged to remain indoors with all other family members, lock doors and windows and if possible, examine property by looking out the window, to make sure nothing has been disturbed.
Weber pointed out that Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, one of the men involved in the Boston bombing in 2013, was found hiding in a boat, after the owner discovered him in his backyard.
“Do not open the front door unless you see a uniformed police officer coming to your door,” Villalobos cautioned.
Oftentimes, residents call in to the Sheriff’s Department to find out what’s going on in their neighborhoods when they see police activity. Weber said because there are so many calls to the station on a daily basis, it’s possible that the caller will not get through, but if they do, the call will be short and not much information will be given out, for fear of compromising the containment area.
“If there are a bunch of radio cars around your neighborhood, it’s probably a containment and they’re looking for something,” he said.
Villalobos said the best way to stay informed about police and fire activity in an area is to subscribe to Nixle. It’s a messaging platform that sends alerts to residents, depending on their area code, when something is happening, for example: A person has gone missing, a suspect is at large or a fire is causing evacuations.
Using a cell phone, those interested in signing up should text their zip code to 88777. Once the text has been sent, a notification will be sent to that phone, letting the person know they joined Nixle.
“The Sheriff’s Department uses it and all other public safety agencies use it,” Villalobos said. “It’s a fantastic way to get information right away. Most of the City of Lancaster uses it, too. When there’s a critical incident, we use Nixle.”
