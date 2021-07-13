The Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning will be host multiple online workshops this month to find out how your community can adapt to climate change hazards.
Climate change may require people to adjust to new conditions like extreme heat days, wildfires or increasing chances of flooding.
Public input will help the Department develop climate adaptation and resilience strategies for the General Plan Safety Element Update.
The county will host one general workshop today that is open to everyone and three region-specific workshops for residents in disadvantaged communities to offer additional opportunities for those residents to participate.
All workshops will be held online as Zoom Meetings. The general workshop is scheduled from 6 to 7 p.m. today. The northern communities workshop is scheduled from 6 to 7 p.m. July 22.
Visit https://planning.lacounty.gov/site/climate/climate-workshops/ to register.
The county will raffle off personal emergency kits at each workshop.
