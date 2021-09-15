PALMDALE — The city is asking local firms that have an interest in contracting with the city to register online with the PlanetBids System.
This is a database of companies that offer goods and services that the city may need and look to purchase from outside, Senior Buyer Sharon Williams said.
Each year, the city does purchase agreements for products and services worth millions of dollars, officials said. These may include varied goods and services, such as consultants and construction.
“Almost anything you can think of that would help build a city community,” Williams said.
The city has used PlanetBids for several years and is looking to increase the number of local firms participating.
“We’re looking for more vendors to take advantage of the electronic bid system,” she said.
The city is especially interested in registering those local firms that provide specialty products and services that may be difficult to source, she said.
The PlanetBids System is a database that links the city requests with what registered companies can provide.
Once registered, vendors will receive notices when purchasing agreement opportunities arise that meet their offerings. This automatic notification means companies do not have to actively seek out requests for proposals or other opportunities to do business with the city.
The notifications include the requirements to respond, such as the information sought and deadlines, Williams said.
Interested vendors may then respond to the requests electronically, and go through the normal bid process, depending on the request.
The system also offers features to search for all types of requests, addenda, plan holders, bid results and contract awards, all available at any time.
Interested vendors that would like to do business with the city are encouraged to visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/purchasing, click on the “PlanetBids” tab, and complete the online form.
The service is free and immediate, and registration is self-service with the online portal.
“They can do it in the middle of the night if they want,” Williams said.
For information, contact the Purchasing Department at (661) 267-5447, or email purchasing@cityofpalmdale.org
