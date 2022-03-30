LANCASTER — Developer KB Home of Greater Los Angeles Inc., will get an assist from the City of Lancaster for needed street right-of-way access, required for street improvements for a proposed development of 12 single family lots at Newgrove Street and 62nd Street West.
The developer has been unable to secure the necessary easements, according to a staff report.
The City of Lancaster, under the Subdivision Map Act, will use the power of eminent domain to acquire it. The developer will cover all costs including attorney’s fees, associated with the proceedings.
According to the condemnation agreement, the developer agreed to deposit $15,000 with the execution of the agreement to cover the initial cost of the proceedings.
In addition, the developer agreed to deposit with the city, the full amount of the fair market value of the property, as determined by the city’s appraiser.
