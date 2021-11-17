PALMDALE — Sign-ups are still available for Saturday’s Family Volunteer Day, hosted by the City of Palmdale.
The sixth annual event will feature several opportunities for families and individuals to help their community.
“Volunteering as a family amplifies the impact of your service, demonstrates to children the importance of giving back to the community and provides valuable family memories,” Management Analyst Terrie Zayas said.
The McAdam Park Beautification Project needs volunteers to help install new benches and do other small improvement projects. That effort is from 9 a.m. to noon at the park, 38115 30th St. East.
At the same time, volunteers will assist the staff at SAVES (South Antelope Valley Emergency Services) with preparing Thanksgiving food baskets for distribution, as well as creating “Cards from the Heart” for seniors who will receive the baskets. SAVES is located at 1002 East Ave. Q-12.
“Cards from the Heart” will also feature an opportunity for volunteers to create hygiene kits for the homeless, assemble holiday dog treat kits or prepare birthday boxes, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chimbole Cultural Center, 38500 Sierra Hwy.
Nearby at Pontcilán Square, volunteers will help decorate the grounds for the holiday season, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Registration is required to participate, and is available at https://signup.com/go/NVyzdff
Family Volunteer Day is an international event sponsored by generationOn. The global day of service celebrates the power of families who work together to support their communities, according to a City of Palmdale statement.
For information, call 661-267-5473 or visit www.CityofPalmdale.org/Community
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.