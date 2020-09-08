LANCASTER — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose a threat to the health and safety of residents, the Lancaster City Council tonight will consider a resolution to confirm the continued existence of a local emergency resulting from the pandemic.
The council previously ratified a proclamation declaring the existence of a local emergency as a result of the pandemic on March 17. The council confirmed the continued existence of the local emergency on May 26, and again on July 14.
The Los Angeles County and California Public Health departments previously issued orders to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including mandatory stay-at-home orders except as needed to perform essential services, ordering businesses deemed non-essential to close, and requiring the wearing of face masks in public.
According to the most recent data available by press time Monday, Lancaster had 3,018 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 42 deaths. Even as the number of COVID-19 cases in LA County has fluctuated in recent months the national and local public health emergency resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic remains in effect.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Due to restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the public is not allowed to attend in person, but may view the meeting streaming live on Spectrum Channel 28 or the City’s website: https://www.cityoflancasterca.org/connect/public-meetings.
Public comments on agendized items may be submitted by dialing 1-877-853-5257 using meeting id:925 4306 2676#. PASSWORD:851116#.
