LANCASTER — A $574,955 change order to demolish and replace the entire existing acoustic ceiling system at Lancaster City Hall will bump the contract cost to renovate and modernize it, to an estimated $7.16 million.
The new ceiling system features a hospital-grade smooth tile that allows for easy cleaning. The selected tile contains BioBlock Plus to resist growth of odor and stain-producing bacteria, as well as mold and mildew on the ceiling tile surface, according to a staff report by Alexus Merino, assistant to the city manager.
The new system also increases the effectiveness of in-ceiling air filtration and purification systems up to 40%. In response to the consolidation of departments to City Hall, this is required to protect staff to ensure City Hall remains open and functioning during an emergency, the report said.
The City Council unanimously approved the change order at the Nov. 9 meeting. In addition, it also agreed to appropriate $1.5 million to the General Account to cover the cost of additional Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades, to bring the building in compliance with current code. The funds will also cover the cost of plumbing upgrades in the restrooms to bring them up to current code. In addition, the project will enhance the building’s information technology capabilities to ensure it can meet the IT demands of the future.
The City Council awarded the renovation and modernization contract to Bowie Contractors Inc., of Lancaster, at the June 22 meeting.
Lancaster City Hall was established at its current location at 44933 Fern Ave. in 1984. The original building at the south end of the complex dates back to the 1950s. It was previously occupied by Southern California Edison. City Hall expanded to its current size in 1989.
