LANCASTER — The Planning Commission granted the third and final one-year extension for a proposed residential planned development of 167 single-family lots and seven open space lots on approximately 35 acres at the northeast corner of Division Street and Avenue I.
A large portion of the site is the former location of the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, which moved to its current location in 2003. Some of the existing buildings were demolished and part of the site was graded. The site is currently home to the Antelope Valley Boys and Girls Club, Lancaster University and a small amphitheater.
The applicant is the Lancaster Housing Authority, listed as Antelope Valley Engineering Inc. on the staff report by Senior Planner Jocelyn Swain.
The Housing Authority is requesting a zone change to amend the General Plan land use designation for portions of the project site from public to urban residential and from public and school to single-family residential with a minimum 7,000-square-foot lot size. The tract map and Conditional Use Permit will expire on May 14, 2023.
The Commission voted 4-0-1 at the March 21 meeting. Vice Chairperson Cassandra Harvey recused herself from the vote. She is a member of the Lancaster Housing Authority. Commissioner Diana Cook was absent.
