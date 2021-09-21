LANCASTER — The Lancaster Homeless Impact Commission got an update on Kensington Campus at the Sept. 16 meeting, nearly two years after the community welcomed its first residents.
Kensington Campus, on 32nd Street West and Avenue I, opened in November 2019 with its first group of residents, for its permanent supportive housing. All 150 apartments are currently leased. All utilities are paid, including Internet and basic TV services.
“It includes supportive services, case management for housing retention services, connecting with medical resources,” said Michelle Doucette, site director for The People Concern, the nonprofit organization that provides wraparound services, including case management and medical and mental health care to Kensington residents, during a Zoom presentation before the commission. “We work with linking them to any other community-based needs that they may have.”
Approximately 93% of people who have been supported in permanent housing by The People Concern do not experience homelessness again, she said.
The interim housing units at Kensington opened last September amid the COVID-19 pandemic. At full capacity, the interim housing units have 153 beds for people experiencing homelessness.
“However, we are currently decompressed by the Department of Health Services for 114 beds,” Doucette said.
The interim housing offers semi-private cubicles with a bed equipped with two locker spaces. There are three dorms of interim housing with one for women and two for men.
“We provide three nutritious meals a day,” Doucette said. “We also provide mental health services including psychiatry and crisis response.”
As of the Sept. 16 meeting, only 92 of the 114 beds were occupied. Several of the interim housing residents moved into the permanent housing units this past June and July.
The pandemic has caused paperwork delays for residents who need documentation for permanent housing due to government offices being closed.
“We have managed to find a way to navigate that and get their needs met, it’s just slowed the process,” Doucette said.
Kensington also offers a Wellness Program with activities and groups for residents to choose from. Residents are also provided case management services to help stabilize their health and find housing resources to prepare them for permanent housing. The Wellness Program also includes a stipend program for interim housing residents to help them gain job skills and earn some money at the same time.
The pandemic has also delayed The People Concern’s goals to invite outside community providers to establish groups and on-site activities for residents as part of the Wellness Program. In addition, the pandemic has delayed the start of a volunteer program due to health and safety concerns.
“We hope to one day have a robust volunteer program going on site,” Doucette said.
Commissioner Angela Hearns asked about the waiting period or the process to get people experiencing homelessness housed at Kensington.
In regard to the permanent supportive housing, all residents are referred to The People Concern via the coordinated entry system, of which Valley Oasis is the lead agency.
Potential residents go through the Los Angeles County Development Authority for a voucher and must also be accepted by property management. It can take anywhere from a couple of weeks to a couple of months for a person to get housed in the permanent, or project-based housing, depending on the status of their documents.
Anyone can refer a potential client for the interim housing. The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority provides funding for the beds and so does the Los Angeles County Development Authority and the Department of Mental Health. Interim housing is available as soon as a spot is open, except when the campus is under quarantine due to COVID-19.
Board Chairwoman Donna Termeer asked if there were people in the process of filling all 114 beds in interim housing.
Doucette said yes, adding they often get close to it before people leave the program and after they have been housed. They typically fluctuate between 90 to 109 occupied beds.
Commissioner Carol Crabson asked how they can keep the beds at capacity.
Doucette said the biggest barrier to bring people in are the quarantines, otherwise they can accept multiple people nearly every day of the week.
