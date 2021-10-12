LANCASTER — As part of the city of Lancaster’s efforts toward diversifying the housing options available in the Antelope Valley, the City Council, today, will consider a proposed professional services agreement worth up to $260,000 with Irvine-based KTGY Group Inc. for preparation of the specific plan for the proposed Parkway Village.
With the majority of Lancaster’s housing stock being single-family homes, the lack of diversity presents a challenge for the city in terms of economic growth, according to a staff report.
Major employers such as the aerospace industry cite the lack of available housing as an obstacle to attract talent and the companies’ further growth in the Antelope Valley.
“Given that the vast majority of Lancaster’s housing stock consists of single-family homes, the lack of diversity in housing options also presents a major challenge,” the report said.
The proposed development, first unveiled about two years ago, includes a variety of housing stock from single-family homes to townhomes and apartments, walkability to dining, shopping and entertainment, as well as recreational opportunities, green space and walking paths.
According to the proposed agreement, KTGY Group would create a specific plan for the proposed Parkway Village. The City Council, in December 2019, approved an agreement with Aspen Environmental Group to prepare technical reports and an environmental impact report for the proposed development.
The City Council will meet at 5 p.m., today, in council chambers at City Hall, 44933 Fern Ave., and virtually via Zoom. Individuals who wish to address the council in person are asked to wear a face covering regardless of vaccination status.
Individuals can also comment via telephone by dialing 1-877-853-5257 using Meeting ID: 844 7052 4429# and Password: 677447#.
The meeting will be video streamed live on Channel 28 and the city’s website: https://www.cityoflancasterca.org/our-city/departments-services/city-clerk/meetings-agendas-and-minutes/public-meetings-web-streaming
