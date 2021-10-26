By JULIE DRAKE
Valley Press Staff Writer
LANCASTER — The City Council, today, will consider the adoption of the necessary resolutions calling for a stand-alone, all-mail general municipal election on April 12, to fill two council member seats, each for a full, four-year term.
Vice Mayor Marvin Crist and Councilman Raj Malhi’s terms expire next year.
The proposed resolutions include one to rescind a resolution adopted on Sept. 14, requesting that Los Angeles County conduct the election.
“However, after some evaluation staff determined it is more effective for the City to conduct a stand-alone election,” a staff report by City Clerk Andrea Alexander and City Manager Jason Caudle said.
A third resolution will adopt regulations for candidates for elections pertaining to filing fees and candidate statements submitted to voters. A fourth resolution will establish the conduct of a special runoff election.
In addition, the council will consider approval of a proposed Professional Services Agreement for $77,602 with Hart InterCivic for ballot design, tabulation software, equipment and associated services.
The council will also consider a proposed Professional Services Agreement for $177,634 with ProVote Solutions for ballot production, print and mail services.
Moreover, the council will consider appropriating an additional $152,210 to the election budget of $502,973.
In September 2017, the City Council voted to consolidate Lancaster’s municipal election with the statewide direct primary starting in 2022, to comply with the California Voter Participation Rights Act, a 2015 state law intended to increase voter turnout.
The City of Redondo Beach successfully challenged the law in court to say it does not apply to charter cities like itself. Redondo Beach’s charter holds that the city conducts its elections on the second Tuesday, after the first Monday in March of odd-numbered years.
Lancaster, which is also a charter city, also would not be required to consolidate with statewide elections. The City Council adopted an ordinance at the Sept. 14 meeting, to reestablish the city’s general municipal election to the second Tuesday in April of even-numbered years.
The City Council will meet at 5 p.m., today, in council chambers at City Hall, 44933 Fern Ave. The meeting will also be conducted telephonically via the Zoom platform.
Any member of the public wishing to attend the meeting in person is asked to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.
The meeting will be video streamed live on Channel 28 and the City’s website: https://www.cityoflancasterca.org/our-city/departments-services/city-clerk/meetings-agendas-and-minutes/public-meetings-web-streaming
To comment on agendized items call 1-877-853-5257 using meeting ID: 844 7052 4429# password:677447#
