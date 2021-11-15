PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, will make another attempt at passing a resolution allowing for remote participation under the pandemic-related exemptions to the state’s open meeting law.
The 7 p.m. meeting will be held in-person, at the Council Chambers at 38300 Sierra Highway, and via Zoom, with the ability for those participating remotely to chime in during the public comment opportunities.
The Council will consider a resolution which makes no mention of the emergency declaration, but references the state law — AB 361, which went into effect Oct. 1 — which temporarily amends the Ralph M. Brown Act that governs how public meetings must be held.
The amendments to the Brown Act under AB 361 allow for remote participation by Council members and the public.
The resolution under consideration would, if approved, allow for these options for 30 days, through Dec. 20.
At the Council’s Nov. 3 meeting, the four members present failed to pass a resolution that would have extended the COVID-19 emergency declaration, allowing for remote participation by the public and Council members.
Staff recommended approval of a resolution extending the local emergency declaration, originally made in March 2020 and extended several times since then, in order to continue to allow remote participation in public meetings under rules established during the pandemic. It also maintains the city’s eligibility for potentially millions of dollars in federal funding.
The Council originally voted 2-2 to approve the resolution, with Mayor Steve Hofbauer and Councilmember Austin Bishop voting against the extension. Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt, who is battling cancer and has been attending meetings via Zoom, was absent, due to her illness, according to Hofbauer.
Because the vote was tied, the motion to extend the local emergency declaration failed.
Following the vote, which took place shortly before 11 p.m. and after nearly 90 minutes of public comment and discussion, the Council took a brief break, while most of the audience in the packed Council Chambers left.
When the Council returned to open session, Mayor Steve Hofbauer announced that the Zoom connection that was broadcasting the meeting and that allows members of the public to comment had cut off prior to the emergency declaration vote. The online streaming through the city’s website was not interrupted.
City Attorney Christopher Beck explained that, according to the state law which governs how public meetings may be conducted electronically under the COVID emergency provisions, if that remote connection — in this case, Zoom — is lost, then the meeting is considered suspended and any actions taken invalidated.
A second motion, by Hofbauer, to approve the resolution died when no other council member would second it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.