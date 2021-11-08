CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council will hold a special workshop meeting, today, to discuss the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget.
The meeting will begin at 3 p.m., via Zoom only. The link to join is http://us06web.zoom.us/j/87657824079. The meeting ID is 87657824079
The city’s 2021-2022 budget is four months late, as the fiscal year began on July 1. The city has been operating on a continuing resolution, approved each month, that allows for spending at the previous year’s levels, minus 15%.
Faced with severe staffing shortages, the city has engaged consulting firms to help prepare the necessary financial statements and draft a budget based on those figures, as they are developed.
The process has also been hampered by the fact that the city has fallen behind on its annual audits, having only recently completed the 2018-2019 audit. Without audited books for the past two years, it has been difficult to pinpoint the city’s financial standing, officials said.
The Council held a budget workshop on Oct. 21, where they reviewed preliminary revenue and expenses in preparation for the draft budget, using the most recent figures available.
Today’s workshop will review the individual budget lines in more detail, again using the most up-to-date figures available.
According to the draft budget presented in the agenda packet, the city is projecting deficits in the funds for the police department, Tierra Del Sol Golf Course, the California City Municipal Airport, Dial-A-Ride and some capital improvement funds.
Overall, the draft budget projects the city to end the fiscal year with a total fund balance of $14.4 million, down from an estimated $20.6 million at the start of the fiscal year.
Details of the draft budget proposal may be found in the agenda packet on the city’s website, www.californiacity-ca.gov
