PALMDALE — The City Council filled appointments, on March 16, to two advisory Boards, the Measure AV Oversight Committee and the Human Rights Advisory Committee, bringing the groups to their full membership.
The appointments to both entities are based on representation by the four Council districts.
The Measure AV Oversight Committee was created to provide public oversight for the city’s three-quarter-cent sales tax, which Palmdale voters approved in November 2020. The Committee regularly reviews the revenue and expenditures from this sales tax. The Committee has seven regular and seven alternate members.
An alternate seat representing District 4 was open, following the appointment, in December, of Eric Ohlsen, to the regular member seat, after Committee Member Maribel Brieno resigned to take a position with the city and the subsequent resignation of District 4 alternate member Roger Villasenor.
The Council voted 4-0 to appoint Glenn Flood, Councilmember Juan Carrillo’s nominee, to the vacant alternate seat for the balance of the two-year term, which expires in April 2023.
The Human Rights Advisory Committee was formed in April 2021, with the seven members and one alternate selected to serve two-year terms.
During the past three months, three members and the alternate have resigned, citing personal reasons and scheduling conflicts, according to the staff report.
Nominating for each of their districts, District 2 Councilmember Richard Loa selected Darby Edwards, District 1 Councilmember Austin Bishop selected Rudolpho Perez and District 3 Councilmember Laura Bettencourt nominated Shushanik Petrosyan. All were appointed on a 4-0 vote.
Carrillo nominated Glen Abram as the alternate member, but the nomination was not seconded because he is not a Palmdale resident.
Loa then nominated Stephanie Rogers, who was appointed to the alternate seat on a 4-0 vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.