CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council agreed, on Tuesday, to contract with a building inspector to provide the necessary services to allow commercial developments to proceed within the city.
The Council unanimously approved the contract with JAS Pacific for a maximum amount of $55,000.
The contract is necessary, as the City recently lost its building inspector who was certified for commercial inspections, Interim City Manager Anne Ambrose said. No other staff in the building department has the required certifications.
The need is acute at this time, due to the backlog of development items and the depleted staff in the planning and building departments. Most of the pending inspections are for commercial developments, she said.
“To me, this expense is a necessary expense of doing business for the city,” Ambrose said. “That is why I am making the request of Council tonight.”
“If I don’t have this in place, or we don’t have this assistance, then we are hampered by not having the level of inspectors to continue the commercial inspections that are necessary for our businesses to open,” she said.
The contract will supply the city with one inspector, onsite, for up to 26 hours per week for six months, at $95 per hour. The cost also includes mileage at a rate of 56 cents per mile, according to the staff report. The inspector will be traveling from Lancaster, Ambrose said.
Councilwoman Karen Macedonio questioned whether the $55,000 would be enough, and argued she did not have enough information on the fiscal impact of the contract to make an informed decision.
“We’ve got serious decisions that we’re making without sufficient information,” she said.
Ambrose said it is a new expense for the city, since the previous building inspector was doing double-duty as the public works director. It is, however, being included in the still-developing 2021-2022 city budget in the General Fund.
“This is an additional cost to the city to perform the higher level of inspection that we currently don’t have staff that have the right criteria for,” she said.
Some of the costs will be recovered by the fees charged for inspections, but it is not known if those will be adequate, given that the master fee schedule has not been recently updated.
With critical staffing shortages in the planning and financial departments, the city has brought on other consultants in recent months to help fill in and bring matters up-to-date, such as the financial audits which are now two years late, the delayed budget and numerous development projects.
