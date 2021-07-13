PALMDALE — During a May 10 joint meeting with the Palmdale and Lancaster City Councils, city officials announced partnerships in a pair of civic improvements to benefit residents Valley wide: an event/evacuation center in Lancaster and regional recreational complex in Palmdale.
The Palmdale City Council is ready to take the first step in making the regional recreational complex a reality, by considering a contract with a design firm to prepare a conceptual design and site selection during its meeting tonight.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 38300 Sierra Highway. While the chambers are open to the public with limited seating available, masks are required for those who are unvaccinated.
The meeting is also available for viewing on the city’s website, www.cityofpalmdale.org, and on Spectrum Channel 27.
The regional recreational complex is proposed as an approximately 100,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility that will offer year-round, indoor opportunities for social interaction, learning, fun and fitness, according to the staff report.
It will serve as a sort of “community living room,” Assistant City Manager Marie Ricci said during a briefing
Monday morning.
The initial design phase will include extensive community outreach to help determine the location of the complex and desired amenities.
Staff has recommended Barker Rinker Seacat Architecture of Denver for the job, following a bidding process in which 16 proposals were received.
Three firms were selected as “exceptionally qualified,” and interviewed. Of those, the selection committee determined Barker Rinker Seacat Architecture was the most qualified “based on their comprehensive project approach and prior experience with facilities of similar scope and size,” according to the staff report.
The firm has 46 years’ experience in designing public facilities, specializing in recreational centers.
In additional to several municipal and regional recreation centers in the greater Denver area, in Texas and elsewhere, the firm also worked on the Center of Recreational Excellence in Hobbs, New Mexico, a project Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy led while he was city manager there.
The contract is for $307,485, which will be paid by Palmdale from funds set aside from the Measure AV sales tax.
The entire project, construction and ongoing operating costs will be shared by the two cities, Ricci said. The same is true for the event/evacuation center in Lancaster.
“We believe, being regional, residents from both cities will utilize both facilities,” she said.
Under the proposed contract, the firm’s study will include three recommended sites for the complex.
Accessibility will be a key component of the site selection.
“One of the things we’ve expressed, is we want to make sure that it’s readily accessible from around the Valley,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said.
This means it will likely be within easy access of the Antelope Valley Freeway, such as the corridor between 10th Street West and Sierra Highway, he said.
Because it is intended as a regional complex, it most likely will be situated where it may be within easy reach of Lancaster residents as well.
The design will also have to taken into account alternative uses, such as for emergency use, Hofbauer said.
