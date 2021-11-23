Antelope Valley California Highway Patrol officers will join other officers statewide for a maximum enforcement period this Thanksgiving.
To help keep motorists safe, the CHP will begin its maximum enforcement period at 6:01 p.m., Wednesday and continuing through 11:59 p.m., Sunday.
CHP officers will be on patrol, looking for unsafe driving practices, including seatbelt violations, speeding, distracted driving and signs of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
“Wherever you choose to celebrate this Thanksgiving, drive safely,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said. “When getting behind the wheel, make certain you and all your passengers buckle up before heading out and remember to always avoid distractions.”
Proper seatbelt use is the most effective way to save lives in the event of a crash. Everyone in the vehicle should be safely secured before even starting the car, including children being in the correct child safety seats.
Thanksgiving weekend is traditionally one of the busiest travel times of the year. For that reason, extra care is warranted. All available CHP officers will be out helping to ensure safe travel and provide assistance to motorists in need.
During the 2020 Thanksgiving MEP, 33 people died on roadways within CHP jurisdiction, 14 of whom were not wearing seatbelts. The CHP also made 868 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.