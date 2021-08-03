PALMDALE — A motorcyclist was killed in a collision on 170th Street East near Avenue N-12 on Friday, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The collision occurred at about 10:20 p.m., as a 2013 Honda Civic driven by Martha Gonzalez, 71, of Lancaster, was heading southbound on 170th Street East, approaching Avenue N-12.
As a 2001 Suzuki GSX-R1000 motorcycle approached heading in the opposite direction, the Honda attempted to turn left onto Avenue N-12, according to the CHP.
The motorcycle hit the Honda on the right-hand side and the rider was thrown to the road, sustaining fatal injuries.
The motorcyclist was identified as Robert Tellez, 41, from Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.
Alcohol or drugs are not suspected as a factor in this crash, CHP officials reported.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer R. Novak, ID 20749, at the CHP Antelope Valley Area office at 661-948-8541.
According to the CHP, Tellez is the 35th person killed this year in traffic collisions within the CHP’s Antelope Valley Office jurisdiction, which includes all the roadways in the unincorporated areas of the Valley, as well as all state highways.
Last year, the office recorded 45 deaths from 42 separate collisions.
It’s an increase that has also been seen by the Lancaster and Palmdale Sheriff stations.
The two stations have teamed with the CHP for a Traffic Task Force, engaging in joint efforts targeting problem areas and issues such as street racing.
