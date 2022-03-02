LANCASTER — BYD (Build Your Dreams) welcomed Qin Gang, China’s ambassador to the United States, on Tuesday, to its Lancaster manufacturing plant.
He toured the 550,000-square-foot facility with BYD North America President Stella Li and met with some of BYD’s more than 750 employees, as he walked through the plant and observed workers building battery-electric buses.
The tour concluded with Qin and Li taking the stage with Counsel General Zhang Pin, Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris, AVTA CEO Martin Tompkins, Bob Kacergis of Momentum Dynamics, Jim Appleby of Anaheim Resort Transportation and other dignitaries, as hundreds of BYD employees looked on.
BYD is the world’s largest manufacturer of battery electric vehicles. The Lancaster manufacturing plant produces buses used by transit agencies such as Antelope Valley Transit Authority, Los Angeles Department of Transportation and Anaheim Resort Transportation.
“BYD’s mission is to fight climate change,” Li said. “This is a global effort and we need to work together.”
The fight against climate change knows no boundaries and doesn’t care if you are Latino, African-American, Asian, or white, she added.
“We need to work closely to change the world and to protect our planet as a global champion for innovation and technology,” Li said.
BYD has delivered more than 70,000 battery-electric buses and more than 10,000 battery-electric trucks globally.
“We have done much of this in the last two years despite challenges,” Li said.
She acknowledged there are difficulties and tension between China and the United States.
“But we want to be a good example of the cooperation,” Li said. “We want to work together to combat climate change. We need to work more closely and transparently to change the world.”
Before his tour of the facility, Qin said he could not believe that BYD has such a big exposure in the United States.
“This is such a successful story, not only for the BYD, but the city of Lancaster and its people and for China-US business cooperation,” he said. “I can see that not only buses are being built, but how dreams are being built. Dreams for jobs, dreams for better future, dreams for a greener world. I’m seeing that dreams are coming true.”
Qin noted during his tour, he talked with workers about their jobs, families and hope for the future.
“The common word they said to me are jobs, we need jobs,” he said. “They need jobs ... They need to build a better community in the city of Lancaster. They want to see more green buses being on the road anywhere in the United States. So, let’s work together, work harder to make dreams come true.”
As ambassador, Qin said he has a deep understanding of cooperation between China and the United States.
He called BYD “a place for hope and for dreams” and pledged to share his experience with US officials.
“I’m going to tell them, if you don’t believe China-US cooperation is mutually beneficial, please come to the city of Lancaster, come to BYD,” Qin said.
Parris also praised the partnership.
“It is truly phenomenal, that things are impossible become possible,” he said. “When we share goals and focus on the welfare of the world, things are so much (more) amazing. There’s something very unique about China and America when we come together.”
AVTA’s Board of Directors committed to transitioning its bus fleet from diesel to an all-electric more than seven years ago.
“Along the journey we found a great partner in BYD,” Tompkins said. The AVTA placed its first BYD bus into service in 2014. In 2020, it became the nation’s first transit agency to run 100% fully electric local transit vehicles.
The transit agency has logged more than 7,000,000 electric miles, Tompkins said. In addition, the agency has avoided the release of 4.5 million pounds of carbon dioxide into the ozone.
“In closing, Ambassador Qin, financially, environmentally in transitioning to the electric fleet was the way to go,” Tompkins said. “What AVTA and BYD has accomplished together as partners can be repeated across the country both locally and nationally.”
