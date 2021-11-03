LANCASTER — The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley is seeking toy and gift card donations to help make the holidays brighter for local children, teens and their families.
At the end of each year, the Children’s Center distributes more than 1,000 toys and gift cards to children and teens involved in the organization’s programs, which are aimed at preventing and treating the effects of child abuse and other trauma.
Donations can be made online and shipped directly to the Children’s Center. Links to Target and Amazon wish lists are available at ccav.org/waystogive
Online orders should be placed by Dec. 8 to ensure they arrive in time to be distributed during the organization’s annual holiday event for its participants.
Toys are selected and packaged for families according to the age of the children, rather than a specific child’s name.
For those who would like to drop off toys in person, there are collection bins at locations throughout the Antelope Valley. A complete list is available at ccav.org/waystogive
The Children’s Center is also looking for restaurant gift card donations, which will be given to families in need. Gift cards can be hand delivered or mailed to the Children’s Center at 45111 Fern Ave., Lancaster, 93534.
“This toy and gift card drive is about bringing a smile and a sense of hope to local families facing a variety of challenges,” Children’s Center Executive Director Sue Page said in a statement. “We are so grateful for the support of the local residents, civic groups, and businesses who make it possible for CCAV to spread joy to so many during this time of year.”
