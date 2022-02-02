PALMDALE — Admitted child molester Hannah Tubbs could end up serving six months of a two-year sentence in juvenile custody.
An Antelope Valley judge sentenced Tubbs to two years in a juvenile facility on Jan. 27, after Tubbs admitted last November to sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl more than eight years ago.
Tubbs, who is now at Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar, could be released after six months, according to child abuse prosecutor Jonathan Hatami.
Tubbs committed violent crimes in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. She was arrested and convicted in Idaho. She also did time in Soledad State Prison for assault with a deadly weapon. She was transferred from prison to juvenile custody. Tubbs was to be housed in isolation for her safety and the safety of others.
Tubbs, now 26, admitted to molesting the girl in the restroom of a Palmdale Denny’s restaurant in January 2014. Tubbs stopped and fled when another person entered the restroom, authorities said at the time.
Tubbs, whose legal name is James and who recently identified as transgender, was 18 days short of her 18th birthday at the time of the attack. That meant her case remained in juvenile court under Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s policy to stop prosecuting juveniles as adults.
“A violent child molester is ordered to be housed with children,” prosecutor Shea Sanna wrote in a text Tuesday. “I never thought I’d have to argue such basic common sense ideas.”
Hatami later noted that Gascón reassigned the Tubbs’ case to another prosecutor, presumably after Sanna talked to the media.
About one year ago, the state of California and Gov. Gavin Newsom placed the full responsibility housing juveniles who commit violent crimes onto the individual counties.
“This was done with limited guidance and no concerns for public safety,” Hatami wrote in an email. “It was another ‘progressive policy’ termed a ‘reform.’”
Authorities sent Tubbs to Sylmar juvenile hall because there are currently no male or female secure youth treatment facilities in the county. The locations for the facilities also have not been finalized.
According to Hatami, under current juvenile probation guidelines, juveniles in a secure youth treatment facility have a six-month court review, where there is a progress report, and recommendations to have Tubbs remain in juvenile custody or be released early.
That means Tubbs could be released after only serving six months in juvenile custody.
Tubbs’ defense has also indicated that they will file a motion to have Tubbs removed from juvenile “isolation” because it is a violation of the Constitution, Hatami said. However, that motion has not been filed yet.
“These are some of the major issues with having a blanket policy against transferring juveniles who commit violent crimes to adult court,” Hatami said. “Under George Gascon’s ‘reforms’ a 26-year-old admitted child molester is being housed with juveniles. She may be released early, back into the community, with no sex registration. Only innocent victims and the public suffer because of George Gascón’s so-called ‘progress.’”
