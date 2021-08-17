LANCASTER — Teens and young adults are invited to take advantage of a wide range of free services and other support to help them navigate their path into adulthood, that are provided by the Children’s Center of Antelope Valley.
Despite the name, the nonprofit center has a wealth of opportunities for those who are no longer really children. These transitional age youth, ages 15 to 25, are welcome to the Connection Post & Drop-in Center, provided through WEDO CCAV, a division of the Children’s Center.
The center is located at 45111 Fern Ave., in Lancaster, and is open for participants to drop-in from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. Appointments are also available on Wednesdays and Fridays.
The program is open to any area youth who may need a hand with the struggles that can coming with moving into adulthood.
“We want to be there to help them navigate those challenges,” Children’s Center spokeswoman Carol Stevenson said. “We’re here to help them figure out what they need.”
The services are wide-ranging, including assistance with employment skills, laundry and shower facilities, referrals for services and access to therapists.
The latter can help youth process whatever may be a barrier to them, “to be the best that they could be,” Stevenson said.
One program is the “What’s Your Story,” in which a therapist helps prompt participants to tell their own story, something which can assist them to process their experiences.
“This is especially poignant when you think about 2020,” Stevenson said.
Round-table discussions led by a therapist cover topics such as self-care, emotional pain and safety.
Arts and crafts projects are designed to benefit mental health by providing a sense of accomplishment.
Many of the activity leaders are trained in peer mentoring and have experiences of their own to help them relate to those who drop-in, Stevenson said.
Youth are also welcome to the monthly Floats & Flicks Movie Night, featuring a big-screen movie, popcorn and ice cream floats.
For complete details about resources and activities, visit ccav.org/connection, call 661-949-1206 or follow @wedoccav on Facebook and Instagram.
