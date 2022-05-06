LANCASTER — Anthony Avalos should have celebrated his 14th birthday on Wednesday.
Instead, nearly four years after his death, his aunt Maricruz Avalos and other family members will hold a celebration of life for their nephew, at 11 a.m., Saturday at the Anthony Avalos Memorial Tree, at 43748 Challenger Way.
The Lancaster boy was 10 years old when he was allegedly tortured and murdered by his mother and her boyfriend. He died, June 21, 2018.
The memorial tree is near the apartment complex where Anthony Avalos lived for the last seven years of life. Mourners left flowers and other mementos at the tree after his death.
“The event is just remembering him for his birthday,” Maricruz Avalos said. “I mean, he was going to be 14 years old.”
Anthony Avalos wanted to be a firefighter when he grew up and so Maricruz Avalos hopes that the Los Angeles County Fire Department can make an appearance.
“It’s just for him to see from heaven, that we’re all gathering and just showing that we’re still here, just showing him more support than ever,” she said.
Anthony Avalos’s aunts, Maricruz Avalos and Maria Barron will be there. Child abuse prosecutor Jonathan Hatami will also attend.
“We have a special guest that’s going to be there,” Maricruz Avalos said. “I don’t want to say, but it’s somebody that’s really, really important.”
They plan to keep this year’s event simple due to continuing health concerns about COVID-19.
“We want to make sure everybody feels safe,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.