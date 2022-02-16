CALIFORNIA CITY — Residents are advised to use an alternate phone number to reach the California City Police Department, this morning, while the department is undergoing routine maintenance to its infrastructure.
To reach the station and have an officer dispatched on non-emergency matters between midnight and 10 a.m., callers should use 661-528-9090, Lt. Jesse Hightower said in a news release.
For police or medical emergencies, residents should still call 9-1-1 for service.
“We thank you for your patience during this time and we want to assure you that although the phone lines may be affected, police services will not, and California City Police Officers will be readily available as is our standard operating procedure,” Hightower said in the release.
