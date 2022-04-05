LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will conduct an all-mail ballot municipal election on April 12. There are two full-term seats up for election. Incumbents Vice Mayor Marvin Crist and Councilman Raj Malhi have seven challengers: Kevin Baikie, Ayinde Frazier, David Paul, Leslie Underwood, Shawn Cannon II, King Moore II and Fran Sereseres.
Sereseres ran an unsuccessful campaign for the City Council in April 2020. She is trying again this year.
“Everything is pretty much the same as before,” Sereseres said.
Sereseres, a longtime advocate on senior issues, who has lived in the Antelope Valley since 1999, serves on the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults as Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s appointee. Sereseres also serves on the Lancaster Homeless Impact Commission.
“I’m in a lot of committees, too many to mention,” she said.
Sereseres, the 2016-17 Senior of the Year, would like more programs for seniors.
“It’s not what I can do for you, it’s what we can do together,” Sereseres said.
Sereseres would like to see more transparency in city government.
“I’ve been working for the community for years,” she said. “Even if I don’t make it to be your city councilperson, I’m still going to be working for you. I get paid to smile.”
She owned a successful plastic fabrication and gift shop business for 35 years with 50 employees. She also ran a Mexican-American restaurant for 10 years.
Sereseres uses a motorized wheelchair. She was injured 18 years ago in a workplace accident. She fell at work and crushed her back.
“I’ll do what I can and I have done astronomical things without being in public office,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.