PALMDALE — Since at least May, fireworks have been lighting the night skies in the Antelope Valley’s neighborhoods and causing noise pollution at the least and anxiety and PTSD, at the worst.
As a way to curb the use of illegal fireworks in the Palmdale area, the “You light it, we’ll write it” campaign was kicked off May 1, by the city’s Neighborhood Services Community Compliance department.
Sara Gallagher, Community Compliance manager, said over $18,000 was spent on the campaign, in various forms of advertising, to include door hangers. They also partnered with the Los Angeles County Palmdale Station to respond to calls.
“We’re trying to get residents to be better residents and better neighbors,” Palmdale Station Capt. Ron Shaffer said of the city’s and Sheriff’s Department’s efforts to curb the use of illegal fireworks and promote the campaign.
He said there have been major seizures throughout Los Angeles County, as well as dangerous incidents involving fireworks.
A total of 69 citations were issued this year, so far, in Palmdale. That number increased from last year’s 66 citations.
The program promises a first-time fine of $2,500 for anyone caught lighting illegal fireworks. If caught offending a second time, the fine goes up to $5,000 and a third fine carries a hefty $10,000 price tag.
In an effort to field the public’s complaint calls, Gallagher said the four code enforcement officers’ hours were adjusted and a 24-hour hotline was set up. But despite the response to complaints, finding the offenders is somewhat of a challenge.
“It’s like trying to herd cats,” she said of trying to identify the offenders. “They light them and then go inside.”
She also said that when people report the fireworks, they don’t always have an address of where they’re being lit, so trying to find the correct house isn’t an easy task.
The total combined calls between the city’s hotline and Sheriff’s Department was 556, with 256 of them coming in between July 1 and 5.
“The city got 300 complaints,” Gallagher said.
She said a code enforcement officer responds to each call by going to the property being reported and inspecting it.
They were able to find at least 81 homes where illegal fireworks were suspected. They used the door hangers when identifying these homes and filled it out, with the responding officer’s name and the date on which they were at that location.
“It’s important for those who are calling us to know we are being proactive,” Gallagher said.
Shaffer said 650 pounds of illegal fireworks were confiscated in undercover buys and one person was arrested because of the amount of fireworks in their possession. There was also one injury in which someone tried to catch a firework.
“The deputies also responded to two brush fires because of fireworks,” he said.
He said when people are lighting fireworks, the neighbors usually call the hotline, but when it’s a chronic issue, they tend to call the Sheriff’s Department.
“We’re not giving up,” Shaffer said. “We will continue to get the message out. A lot of people won’t stop until they suffer a tragedy.”
Residents may use a form at www.cityofpalmdale.org/report fireworks to anonymously report illegal fireworks sale or use.
If residents have a specific address where they see illegal fireworks being used or sold, they are encouraged to contact the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at 661-272-2400.
If they have a general area where they can see fireworks, residents should report it to the city’s Code Enforcement department’s hotline at 661-267-5234.
