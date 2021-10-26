CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council held a workshop to review preliminary revenue and expenses in preparation for the 2021-2022 Fiscal Year budget, four months into the fiscal year.
The workshop, held Oct. 21, was an update requested by the Council, with the most recent figures available.
Interim city manager Anne Ambrose and city staff have been working with a team from consultant, Raftelis, to sort out the city’s financials; the city’s annual audit is two years’ behind schedule.
For that reason, the fund balances showing the starting point for the city’s major funds for the 2021-2022 Fiscal Year are estimates.
Because the city is two years behind in its audits, consultant Rebekka Hosken said she is “wholly convinced” those numbers will change when the audits are completed.
The preliminary figures show the projected General Fund revenue to be down slightly this year, to $7.377 million from $7.774 million last year. The General Fund supports most of the city’s services and operations.
This is largely due to the variability in revenue received from licenses and permits and miscellaneous revenue, Hosken said.
“In order to be conservative, we projected a little lower,” she said.
The majority of revenue, 57%, comes from taxes, including taxes on the commercial cannabis industry. These taxes have been increasing over the past five years.
Expenditures for the General Fund are up in the preliminary budget figures, to $6.87 million, an increase of $3.08 million over the prior year.
“We did a little gut check on this to make sure this is correct,” Ambrose said.
Part of that increase is due to a reporting change, moving administrative costs for the Public Works Department to the General Fund, for an addition of about $200,000.
The expenditures also include $700,000 budgeted for information technology infrastructure work, but all of that is offset by American Recovery Plan revenue, she said.
In addition, the expenditures reflect $480,000 in contracts the city has signed with outside consultants to address critical needs in the Finance and Planning departments.
Various litigation matters, including the settlement with former city manager Anna Linn, total approximately $900,000.
“In this year’s budget, there have been a large amount of unanticipated costs, along with some opportunities, with the one-time funding that we’ll have from the (federal) recovery program,” Ambrose said.
The preliminary budget does not consider any new staff. However, a separate staffing request, totaling $281,804 in salary (without benefits) from the General Fund for seven full-time equivalent positions, was included for the Council’s review.
“There are still gaps in key management positions throughout the city,” Ambrose said, and the Council will need to prioritize needs.
The Council will also need to review the fees it charges for various services to ensure that they are set at a point that covers costs.
“The fees that you are charging are grossly underfunding the departments,” Ambrose said.
The Council is expected to further discuss the budget at another workshop, tentatively scheduled for 3 p.m. on Nov. 8.
