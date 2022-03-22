By ALLISON GATLIN
Valley Press Staff Writer
CALIFORNIA CITY — The city’s months-long search for a city manager appears to be over, with the City Council set to approve a contract with Doug Dunford, currently serving as the city manager of Gustine, a city of about 6,000 residents in the northern part of the Central Valley.
The Council is scheduled to approve his appointment and contract at its meeting beginning at 6 p.m., tonight, at City Hall, 21000 Hacienda Blvd.
According to the staff report, Dunford’s tenure would begin May 2. The contract’s term runs to July 1, 2025, with year-to-year extensions beyond that.
The contract under consideration includes a $180,000 annual base salary, plus the benefits for management-level city employees. The contract also includes a $400 monthly allowance for using his own vehicle. He will receive 80 hours each of sick leave and vacation leave at the start of the contract and then accumulate them at a rate of 3.69 hours and 5.59 hours, each pay period for sick and vacation leave, respectively.
The contract includes a severance policy of six months’ pay, should Dunford be fired without cause.
According to his LinkedIn account, he has been city manager in Gustine since May 2017. Prior to that, he served as the city’s police chief for more than six years.
His background is primarily in law enforcement, including 11 years as a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy and two other stints as police chief in different cities, as well as captain of the San Bernardino office of the BNSF Railroad police.
Dunford would replace interim city manager Anne Ambrose, who was brought in to head city staff in July 2020, following the resignation of former city manager Anna Linn.
Ambrose was hired on a $10,000-per-month, six-month contract. It was extended on a month-by-month basis in January, at the same salary, while the Council continued its search for a new
city manager.
Her predecessor, Linn, earned $114,797 annually, under her original three-year contract, awarded in September 2019.
