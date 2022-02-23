CALIFORNIA CITY — California City Police Chief Jon Walker has resigned, effective March 31, after just over two years overseeing the California City Police Department.
“It was an honor to have had the opportunity to lead such an outstanding group of individuals,” he said in a news release announcing his resignation.
While at California City, Walker focused on stabilizing and increasing deployment to best serve the community. He also went out of his way to create a transparent police department by engaging and including the residents of California City, according to the release.
“They’re a great bunch of guys and they’re really hard workers,” Walker said at his swearing-in on Jan. 14, 2020. “They’ve been through some difficult times and I’m hoping I can help with that.”
Interim city manager Anne Ambrose said Walker has had an impeccable law enforcement career, dedicating over three decades of service to the residents of Los Angeles and California City.”
“I am extremely grateful to Chief Walker’s leadership in California City and wish him the best in his next endeavors,” she said.
The former Los Angeles Police Department officer was sworn in as chief two years ago. His Cal City tenure followed a 28-year career with the LAPD, where he retired as a motor sergeant with the South Traffic Division. He also worked as a narcotics officer, gang officer, motor officer, observer in the air support division, academy instructor, senior lead officer, patrol sergeant and community relations sergeant.
“I wish him all the best,” California City Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said.
Contrary to some reports, she said his resignation was not sudden, as he provided the city six weeks’ notice.
She was also not aware of any pressure on him to resign.
“It was as much a surprise to me as anyone else,” O’Laughlin said.
The recruitment process for Walker’s successor will begin shortly, according to the news release.
Selecting a new chief will likely fall to the next city manager, a hiring process for which the Council is nearing completion, O’Laughlin said.
